Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach

South African cricket coach Russell Domingo has been appointed as the new head coach of the Bangladesh Men's Cricket team on a two-year contract on Saturday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially announced it on 17th August.

Russell will be taking charge of the Bangladesh team from 21 August according to the BCB statement. He replaces former England cricketer Steve Rhodes after Bangladesh failed to qualify for the later stages of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The 44-year-old has zero international caps under his belt as a player but gained a lot of reputation for his excellent coaching skills from an early age.

Domingo has previously coached South Africa's U19 and senior sides, and also was heading the SA squad when they qualified for the semi-finals of the 2014 ICC World T20 and the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.

"We have been very impressed with his passion and coaching philosophy," BCB president Nazmul Hassan said in a statement. "He has a clear idea of what is required to take the team forward.”

Russell Domingo expressed his plans for developing and nurturing the talents of the next generation of cricketers from the country. “I have followed Bangladesh’s progress with keen interest and I am extremely excited to assist the team in reaching the goals that they are capable of."

“I look forward to continuing the ongoing development of current players whilst also looking towards the future and developing some new bright stars from within the talent pool of Bangladesh cricket,” he added.