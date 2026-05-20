Bangladesh continue dream run with 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan; overtake India in WTC standings

Bangladesh’s remarkable run continued as they completed a historic 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan with a 78-run win in the Sylhet Test. The victory also brought a major boost in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings, with Bangladesh moving ahead of India in the table.

Pakistan just wrapped up a tough tour in Bangladesh, taking a 2-0 Test series defeat. On Wednesday in Sylhet, Bangladesh beat them by 78 runs and completed the clean sweep. That's two back-to-back series now where Pakistan’s been blanked by Bangladesh—the last one was earlier this year, but that was at home.

Chasing 437 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan managed 358 in their second innings before they were bowled out early on day five. They started the morning at 316 for 7, but lost those last three wickets in just 42 runs, all in the first hour.

Things started off with Pakistan winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. Bangladesh posted 278 in their first innings. Pakistan replied with a pretty modest 232, so Bangladesh took a 46-run lead. In their second dig, Bangladesh put together 390, setting Pakistan a monster 437 to chase. Mushfiqur Rahim led the charge with 137, and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (52) and Litton Das (69) chipped in with steady half-centuries.

One of the more heated moments came late on Tuesday. In the 72nd over, Rizwan stepped back from his stance because he saw something moving near the sightscreen. The umpires stepped in when things got a bit tense, but that didn’t stop Bangladesh’s fielders from taking jabs. Litton Das told Rizwan to focus on batting, and some of the close-in guys couldn’t resist cracking the classic line from Hera Pheri: “Overacting ke 50 paise katenge”—all picked up beautifully on the stump mic.

With this series win, Bangladesh move up to fifth on the World Test Championship table with 28 points. Even though India have 52, Bangladesh’s winning percentage gives them the edge for now.

Rizwan was the big hope for Pakistan and, honestly, played a gutsy knock. He came back unbeaten the previous day after passing fifty, but fell for 94. Sajid Khan hung around for 28. After they went, Pakistan collapsed. They were wobbling at 162 for 5 at one point, but Rizwan and Salman Agha strung together a 134-run stand for the sixth wicket and took it deep into the fourth day. In the end, though, it just wasn’t enough to escape defeat.

Australia has achieved seven victories and one loss in eight Tests during the current cycle, maintaining their position at the top of the WTC points table with a percentage of 87.50. New Zealand follows in second place, holding 77.78 points after securing two wins and a draw in three Tests.

South Africa ranks third, with Sri Lanka in fourth place.

Also read| ‘Overacting ke 50 paise katenge’: Bangladesh players mock Mohammad Rizwan after fiery Litton Das spat in BAN vs PAK 2nd Test