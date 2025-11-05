Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Jolty in trouble? Jahanara Alam's abuse claims shake women's cricket

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana faces shocking allegations of physically assaulting junior players during the Women’s World Cup 2025. Ex-pacer Jahanara Alam accuses her of slapping teammates, while BCB denies the claims as baseless. Full details on the controversy here.

Bangladesh's Women's World Cup 2025 campaign was nothing short of disastrous. The team was eliminated in the league stage, finishing second to last in the standings with only 1 victory out of 7 matches. To make matters worse, serious allegations of physical abuse have been directed at the team's captain, Nigar Sultana Joty. These claims have been brought to light by her former teammate, Jahanara Alam. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also taken notice of these grave accusations.

In a conversation with the Bangladesh-based publication Kaaler Kantho, Jahanara Alam stated that captain Nigar Sultana Joty has a troubling pattern of physically assaulting junior players. She even reportedly engaged in such behavior during the recently concluded Women's World Cup 2025.

“This is nothing new. Joty beats up the juniors a lot. Even during this World Cup, the juniors told me, ‘No, I won’t do this again. Then I’ll have to get slapped again.’ I heard from some people, ‘I got beaten up yesterday.’ Even during the Dubai tour, she called a junior into the room and slapped her," Alam revealed.

Jahanara Alam expressed concerns about the intense politics that permeate the cricketing community in Bangladesh. She noted that only a select few, and at times just one individual, receive enhanced facilities while the rest are left to struggle. Alam mentioned that the trend of sidelining senior players started after the COVID pandemic.

“Actually, I am not alone, everyone in the Bangladesh team is more or less a victim. Everyone’s suffering is different. Here, one or two people get advanced facilities and in some cases, only one person gets them. In 2021, the process of eliminating seniors like me along with a few others from the post-Covid camp began. Then I was made the captain of one of the three teams in the Bangladesh Games. The captains of the other two teams were Jyoti (Nigar Sultana) and Sharmin Sultana. The pressure on seniors started from then on," she added.

Currently, Jahanara Alam has stepped away from cricket to focus on her mental health and is residing in Australia.

BCB addresses the claims

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has strongly refuted these claims, labeling them as 'groundless, concocted, and lacking any factual basis.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken note of recent remarks made in the media by a former member of the Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team, in which she has made a series of allegations against the current National Team Captain, players, staff and team management," the statement read.

“The BCB categorically and strongly refutes these allegations, which are baseless, fabricated and devoid of any truth. The Board finds it unfortunate that such derogatory and scandalous claims have been made at a time when the Bangladesh Women’s Team is showing commendable progress and unity on the international stage," it added.

