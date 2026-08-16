Bangladesh become fastest Asian team to beat Australia in Australia, move past India in WTC points table

Bangladesh scripted history by becoming the fastest Asian team to beat Australia in Australia, surpassing India’s record. The landmark Test victory also lifted Bangladesh to fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table, moving them ahead of India.

Bangladesh just pulled off something incredible in Darwin, beating Australia by nine wickets in the first Test on August 16. This win isn’t just their first ever Test victory against Australia on Australian soil—it’s only the second time they’ve beaten the Aussies in any Test. Now, Bangladesh leads the two-match series 1-0, with the next Test coming up on August 22.

In reply to Australia’s 198 in the first innings, Bangladesh piled on 426. Their bowlers then chipped away, finally bowling out Australia for 284 in the second innings. The chase? A walk in the park. Bangladesh needed just 57 runs, and they got across the line comfortably. Hasan Mahmud was a standout—he took nine wickets and walked away with Player of the Match honors.

This is only the second time Bangladesh have beaten Australia in Tests. The first was way back in 2017, at Mirpur. Beating Australia in their own backyard, though, hits differently.

This win also makes Bangladesh the fastest Asian team to win a Test in Australia. Before this match, Bangladesh had played in Australia just twice, both matches back in 2003, and lost both. Now, on only their third outing, they’ve got a historic win. For comparison: Pakistan needed seven Tests to win in Australia, India took 12, and Sri Lanka is still searching for that first victory after 15.

After the match, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto shared that he and the team got a call from their Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman—pretty clear how big this moment is back home.

Bangladesh’s win didn’t just make history; it shook up the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table, too. Bangladesh now sits fourth with a point percentage of 66.67, moving ahead of India, who are at fifth with 48.15.

Now, let’s not forget Cameron Green’s fight for Australia. Down a 228-run deficit, Australia found themselves at 161 for 4 at the end of day three. After play resumed, Alex Carey fell for 30, and wickets kept tumbling. Green stood tall, though, and notched his maiden Test century in Australia—104 runs when his team really needed it. Given he came in at 74 for 4, that was gutsy. Thanks to Green’s effort, Australia at least forced Bangladesh to bat again, but could only set them a target of 57.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz deserves a nod here, too. He took five wickets in Australia’s second innings, picking up key scalps like Carey, Webster, and Cummins, and finishing things off by trapping Nathan Lyon LBW.

Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 426 set the tone. Tanzid Hasan scored a memorable 101—the first Test ton by a Bangladeshi on Australian turf. Najmul Hossain chipped in with 84, and Mehidy added a useful 65. Earlier, Hasan Mahmud kept Australia in check with six wickets in their first innings, restricting them to 198.

Also read| Bangladesh stun Australia in Darwin, seal historic first Test win on Australian soil