Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 104 runs in Dhaka to seal maiden home Test win

In a historic milestone, Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 104 runs in the opening Test of the two-match series, registering their first-ever home Test victory against the visitors.

Bangladesh scripted history on Tuesday after they defeated Pakistan and registered their first-ever home Test victory in the opening game of the 2-match series. The match concluded on Tuesday at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium with the home side winning the match by 104 runs after bowling out the visitors for 163 in the second innings.

This victory is also an important milestone for Bangladesh cricket in the Test format, as they also registered their third consecutive win over Pakistan after whitewashing them in a 2-match series in 2024.

World Test Championship Rankings after the match

After the win, Bangladesh jumped to 6th position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Rankings of the current cycle. With a point percentage of 44.44, the Tigers surpassed Pakistan and England in the standings.

On the other hand, Pakistan slipped from 5th position to 7th with a win percentage of just 33.33, which is a result of two losses and only one win in the current cycle.

BAN vs PAK 1st Test

Pakistan won the Toss and elected to bowl first against the home side. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 413 on the board, courtesy of a century from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and half-centuries from Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim.

In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 386, including a century from Azan Awais and half-centuries from Abdullah Fazal, Salman Ali Agha, and Muhammad Rizwan. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz took a fifer while Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed scalped two wickets each.

In the second innings, Bangladesh declared the innings at 240/9, which included fifties from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque. In reply to this, Pakistan got bowled out for just 163 with only Abdullah Fazal crossing the 30-run mark in the innings. For Bangladesh, Nahid Rana took a fifer in the second innings while Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam picked up two wickets each.

Najmul Hossain Shanto won the Player of the Match for his 101 and 87 run knocks.