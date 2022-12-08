Bangladesh announces 17-member Test squad for India series, Tamim Iqbal ruled out

Zakir Hasan has earned a maiden call-up to the national side.

Bangladesh has named a 17-man squad for the opening of a two-match Test series against India. Tamim Iqbal, the veteran batsman and opener, has been ruled out of the first game due to an injury received soon before the present ODI series between the two nations. Uncapped top-order batsman Zakir Hasan has been called up for the first time to replace Tamim.

Zakir recently performed well in the first unofficial Test against India A, striking a stunning 173 in the second innings to assist the home team achieve a hard-fought draw.

Meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim has returned to the Test squad after missing the most recent match against the West Indies in the format. Taskin Ahmed, who was out of the ODI series, has also been certified fit.

Concerning Tamim Iqbal's recuperation time, BCB Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin said that the management is optimistic that the veteran batter would be ready for the second and final Test.

"Our physio said he won't be able to play in the first Test. But we are awaiting the medical report for the second Test. So, we've announced the squad for the opening Test. As for Zakir we feel he is performing regularly in domestic cricket to earn a spot in the Test squad," Minhajul said according to Cricbuzz.

The first Test between Bangladesh and India is scheduled to begin on December 14 in Chattogram, with the second Test beginning on December 22 in Dhaka.

In the current One-Day International (ODI) series, Bangladesh leads the three-match series 2-0. Both matches were close, with the home team prevailing by one wicket and five runs. For the first time in history, they will seek to whitewash India.

Bangladesh squad for 1st Test vs India: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hassan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque Bijoy

