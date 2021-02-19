IPL 2021 over national duties? Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan allowed to skip Sri Lanka ODI, T20I tour

Headlines

Watch: Ishan Kishan handed maiden Test cap by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bengaluru CEO, MD murder: How internal rivalry, jealousy led to twisted killing; chilling Instagram post reveals details

Tom Holland says 'Hollywood is not' for him, reveals many of friends have 'lost themselves' in entertainment industry

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Ex-Navy commander spying case: CBI filed charge sheet for alleged espionage, leaking national secrets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ishan Kishan handed maiden Test cap by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Tom Holland says 'Hollywood is not' for him, reveals many of friends have 'lost themselves' in entertainment industry

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Cholesterol: 10 foods, drinks to avoid for healthy heart

Rani Durgavati to Rani Tarabai: Queens that bravely fought against Mughals

Batters who have hit longest sixes in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

Delhi CP inaugurates photo exhibition at PHQ

3 trains involved in deadly train accident, 200+ lives lost. Odisha Chief Secretary gives timeline

Stone pelting, violence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

'I am angry, I hurt': After Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating, filmmaker pens cryptic poetry

Tom Holland says 'Hollywood is not' for him, reveals many of friends have 'lost themselves' in entertainment industry

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor 'chased' Bawaal makers to cast them, say star kids' advantage is only till debut | Exclusive

HomeCricket

health

IPL 2021 over national duties? Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan allowed to skip Sri Lanka ODI, T20I tour

Shakib Al Hasan had recently returned back to international cricket after serving a 1-year ban for his failure to report multiple corrupt approaches.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 19, 2021, 05:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Soon after the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Auction, Bangladesh allowed all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has now been allowed to skip a Test and one-day international series against Sri Lanka.

"Shakib gave us a letter stating that he would like to skip the series against Sri Lanka to play in the IPL. We accepted his plea as we don't want to force someone who is reluctant," BCB operations chairman Akram Khan told AFP. Shakib was picked by his former team for Rs 3.2 crore in the auction held in Chennai on Thursday.

This is not the first time a player has agreed to miss international duties to play in the lucrative IPL Twenty20 tournament. 

For example, England would be without Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and others for the start of New Zealand's tour of England in June.

As for Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka, they are expected to travel in April and May for a Test series, before playing them again at home in a three-match one-day international series.

The series was originally scheduled for late 2020 in Sri Lanka but was delayed after the two sides failed to agree on the duration of the quarantine period for visiting players.

Bangladesh have already granted Shakib leave to skip next month's forthcoming one-day international and Twenty20 series in New Zealand as he wants to be with his expectant wife in the United States.

Shakib had recently returned back to international cricket after serving a one-year ban for his failure to report multiple corrupt approaches.

He became Player of the Series in his comeback ODI series against West Indies but could play only part of the Test series due to a thigh injury he picked up during the first Test in Chittagong. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari on audience response to film's Holocaust imagery: 'You have only seen 2 shots' | Exclusive

'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE