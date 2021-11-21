Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for BT vs NW in Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers will be facing Northern Warriors in their third game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Both teams are sailing in the same boat having lost both their respective games in the tournament thus far and will be hoping for their first win.

The Tigers and the Warriors both lost of Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls and would be looking to get their campaigns back on track as a third loss for either of these teams could hurt their qualifications chances very hard.

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Ross Whiteley, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounder: Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Benny Howell, James Faulkner

Bowlers: Joshua Littler, Imran Tahir, Chris Jordan

BT vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis(c), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Johnson Charles(w), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Vishnu Sukumaran

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis(w), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell(c), Ross Whiteley, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Umair Ali, Rayad Emrit, Joshua Little, Imran Tahir

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Match Details

The match begins at 9:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, November 21. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis(c), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Johnson Charles(w), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Vishnu Sukumaran, Hassan Khalid, Sabir Rao, Will Smeed, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Adam Lyth

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis(w), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell(c), Ross Whiteley, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Umair Ali, Rayad Emrit, Joshua Little, Imran Tahir, Mark Watt, Abdul Shakoor, Kaunain Abbas, Gareth Delany, Yo Mahesh, Upul Tharanga