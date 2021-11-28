Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for BT vs DB in Abu Dhabi

Bangla Tigers have been one of the top teams in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League and are on level with the table-toppers Deccan Gladiators on points, winning five out of their seven games. The opening partnership of Hazratullah Zazai and Johnson Charles has been doing exceptionally well for the Tigers and has been one of the main reasons for their consistency.

The Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold but still have the destiny in their own hands with respect to qualification for the playoffs as they face a stiff challenge against the Tigers.

Dream11 Prediction – Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls – Match 24, T10 League 2021 in Abu Dhabi

BT vs DB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batters: Hazratullah Zazai, Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan, Luke Wright

All-rounder: Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Qais Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Vishnu Sukumaran

BT vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Johnson Charles(w), Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis(c), Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Luke Wood, Vishnu Sukumaran, Luke Fletcher

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo(c), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Shiraz Ahmed

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls My Dream11 Playing XI

Johnson Charles, Hazratullah Zazai(c), Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan, Luke Wright, Dwayne Bravo(vc), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Qais Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Vishnu Sukumaran

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

The match begins at 9:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, November 28. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Johnson Charles(w), Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis(c), Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Luke Wood, Vishnu Sukumaran, Luke Fletcher, Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Amir, Adam Lyth, James Faulkner, Tom Hartley, Will Smeed, Sabir Rao, Hassan Khalid

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo(c), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Shiraz Ahmed, Devon Thomas, Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Rampaul, Gulbadin Naib, Nyeem Young, Sherfane Rutherford, Jaskaran Malhotra, Hafeez ur Rehman