Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for BT vs DG in Abu Dhabi

BT vs DG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 15, Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators.

Deccan Gladiators have got their campaign off to a fabulous start and captain Wahab Riaz has been helped by the number of outstanding all-rounders on his side, in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22. They have won three out of their four games and would be hoping for one more win to put one step into the top four.

However, the match is more important for the Bangla Tigers, who have won two games and lost two in the four games they have played and have to stitch a couple of wins together to not make their life difficult in the end.

Dream11 Prediction – Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators – Match 15, T10 League 2021 in Abu Dhabi

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounder: Andre Russell, David Wiese, James Faulkner, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Isuru Udana

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis(c), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Karim Janat, Vishnu Sukumaran

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores(w), Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz(c), Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday, November 25. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis(c), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Karim Janat, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adam Lyth, Luke Fletcher, Qais Ahmad, Tom Hartley, Will Smeed, Sabir Rao, Hassan Khalid

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores(w), Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz(c), Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed, Hamid Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Rumman Raees, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja