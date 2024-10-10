Check out all the details related to Bangladesh vs West Indies match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in UAE.

The stage is set for the 13th match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, 10 October. Both teams have had an equal share of victories and losses, with Bangladesh Women and West Indies Women each securing two wins and two losses.

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana, started their campaign strongly with a 16-run victory over Scotland. However, they faced a setback in their most recent match against England Women, struggling to build momentum due to ineffective strike rotation by the openers.

On the other hand, the West Indies team had a slow start to the tournament with a loss to South Africa, the runners-up of the last edition. They quickly turned things around with a win against Scotland and will be looking to maintain their momentum in the upcoming match.

Both teams will be eager to secure a victory in this crucial match to strengthen their position in the tournament.

Pitch report

In this tournament, the team batting first has emerged victorious in four out of the six matches held at this venue. Spinners have proven to be crucial in both innings, while pacers have relied on precision and diverse strategies to achieve success. As the match progresses, the pitch appears to become more challenging for batting, making defending a target the preferred strategy on this wicket.

Weather report

Based on the weather forecast provided by AccuWeather, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is expected to have clear and warm conditions in the evening. The temperature is projected to drop to a low of 26°C. The wind is anticipated to be coming from the northeast at a speed of 7 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 28 km/h.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana (C), Dilara Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, T Nehar, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sathi Rani

West Indies Women: Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Q Joseph, Chinelle Henry, DJS Dottin, Hayley Matthews (C), Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, K Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar

