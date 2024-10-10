BAN vs WI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 13, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh vs West Indies.

The upcoming match between Bangladesh Women (BD-W) and West Indies Women (WI-W) in the 13th match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is poised to be a crucial showdown. Both teams find themselves in a precarious position, having each secured one victory and suffered one defeat in their previous matches.

Currently, West Indies Women hold the second position in the points table, boasting a superior net run rate. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women are positioned fourth. The outcome of this match will be pivotal for the survival of both teams in the tournament.

As the stakes are high, the clash between Bangladesh Women and West Indies Women promises to be a thrilling encounter, with each team vying for a much-needed victory to advance in the competition.

Match Details

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women, 13th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Oct 10, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

BAN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Stefanie Taylor, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, N Akter

BAN-W vs WI-W My Dream11 team

Nigar Sultana, Stefanie Taylor, Sobhana Mostary, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, S Akter, Afy Flecther, N Akter, R Khan

