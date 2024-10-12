Check out all the details related to Bangladesh vs South Africa match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Dubai.

The upcoming match between Bangladesh Women (BD-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) in the 16th match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to be a crucial battle for both teams.

South Africa has performed well so far, winning two out of their three games and currently holding the second spot in the points table. Led by Laura Wolvaardt, the team will be aiming for a significant victory in this match to enhance their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has faced challenges, losing two of their three games. They must secure a win in this match and hope for favorable results in subsequent games to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Both teams will be giving their all in this match, as they strive to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium has proven to be more favorable for batting compared to the one at Sharjah. Batters have been able to freely execute their shots on this track and have also received full value for their efforts.

Weather Report

The forecast for this evening is calling for warm temperatures and clear skies. The temperature is expected to reach around 32°C with no chance of rain.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana (C), Dilara Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, T Nehar, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Sathi Rani

South Africa Women: S Jafta (wk), L Wolvaardt (C), S Luus, T Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, M Kapp, N de Klerk, CL Tryon, A Khaka, N Mlaba

