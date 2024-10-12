BAN vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 16, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh vs South Africa.

The Bangladesh Women's team is gearing up to face off against the South Africa Women in the 16th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The match is scheduled to take place on October 12 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Bangla Tigers currently hold the fourth position in Group B with one win and two losses, while the Proteas women are in the second spot. Both teams are determined to secure a victory in this crucial match to stay competitive in the tournament.

It is imperative for the Bangladesh Women to emerge victorious in this match in order to remain in contention. Despite a strong start with a win against Scotland in their opening game, they faced defeats against England and West Indies in their subsequent matches. On the other hand, the Proteas team suffered a loss against England but bounced back with impressive wins against Scotland and West Indies. A win in this upcoming clash will solidify their position in the semi-finals.

Match Details

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women, 16th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Oct 12, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

BAN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Sobhana Mostary, Tazmin Brits

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp. Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: N Akter, N Mlaba, R Khan

BAN-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Nigar Sultana, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Sobhana Mostary, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Fahima Khatun, N Akter, N Mlaba, R Khan

