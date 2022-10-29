BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Match 28, T20 World Cup 2022

BAN vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe in Match 28 of the T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. Bangladesh is in fourth place with one win in two league games. The Tigers lost by 104 runs to South Africa in their last match and will want to improve on that performance. Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed will be important members of the team.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, is placed third in the table with the same number of wins as their opponents but with an extra point owing to a washout against the Proteas. In their most recent outing, the Craig Ervine-led team defeated Pakistan by one run. Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani are their best performers. If the Chevrons win this game, they will have a solid claim to a semi-final position.

Match Details:

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Group 2, Match 28

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Date & Time: October 30th, at 8:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Keeper - Liton Das

Batsmen - Craig Ervine, Sowmya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders - Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (C)

Bowlers - Taskin Ahmed, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans

BAN vs ZIM My dream11

Liton Das (C), C Ervine, S Sarkar (VC), R Burl, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza, M Hasan Miraz, T Ahmed, M Rahman, B Muzaraban

