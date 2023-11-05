Headlines

BAN vs SL ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

BAN vs SL ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Check out all the details related to Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Delhi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

In their upcoming World Cup match, Bangladesh is poised to face Sri Lanka. After a lacklustre performance at the Asia Cup, Bangladesh made an impressive start to their World Cup campaign, securing a seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their opening match.

However, the team's fortunes took a sharp downturn as they suffered six consecutive losses, with their most recent defeat against Pakistan, who won by seven wickets thanks to a match-winning performance by Fakhar Zaman. Bangladesh became the first team to be eliminated from the ongoing World Cup and now seeks to exit the tournament on a positive note by taking on Sri Lanka in their next fixture.

The clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 6. Sri Lanka, too, has had a subpar World Cup campaign, winning just two of their seven matches thus far. They are currently on a two-game losing streak, with successive defeats against Afghanistan and India.

In their previous game, Sri Lanka suffered a crushing 302-run loss, primarily due to outstanding bowling performances by Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. In their upcoming match against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will be eager to turn their fortunes around and return to the path of victory.

Live streaming details

Where will the SL vs BAN Cricket World Cup match be played? 

SL vs BAN Cricket World Cup match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

When will the SL vs BAN Cricket World Cup match be played? 

SL vs BAN Cricket World Cup match will be played on Monday, November 6, at 2:00 PM (IST)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: Where to watch the SL vs BAN Cricket World Cup match broadcast on TV?

SL vs BAN Cricket World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh FREE Live Streaming: Where to Watch SL vs BAN Cricket World Cup Match Free Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the SL vs BAN Cricket World Cup match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pitch Report

The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is set to be played in Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium. In the last few years, it has provided belters for the batters. There are a lot of runs on offer. Bowlers hardly have anything in the track for them. If the batters get set in the middle and go after the bowlers, there might be no stopping them. One could expect a high-scoring game at the venue.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain, and the day is expected to be sunny with unclouded skies. Humidity levels are anticipated to be approximately 44%, ensuring comfortable playing conditions. The wind will be gentle, with a speed of 6 km/hr.

BAN vs SL Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(wk)(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

