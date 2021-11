BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 11- Best picks for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup today

Dream11 Prediction- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup match today at County Ground in Bristol on Tuesday, June 11.

BAN vs SL Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Mendis, and Kusal Perera all three should be picked given their importance in such a high octane clash.

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh and Angelo Mathews or Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka.

Allrounders: Thisara Perera and Shakib Al Hasan are very useful allrounders in these two sides.

Bowlers: Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Isuru Udana, and Lasith Malinga will the ones to watch out for with the ball.

BAN vs SL My Dream11 Team

Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Mushfiqur Rahim, Angelo Mathews, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Thisara Perera, Shakib Al Hasan, Isuru Udana, Mehidy Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin.

BAN vs SL Probable Playing 11

Bangladesh (BAN) Playing 11 (Probable): Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib, Rahim(WK), Liton/Mithun, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy, Saifuddin, Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur.

Sri Lanka (SL) Playing 11 (Probable): Kusal Perera (WK), Karunaratne (C), Fernando/Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Mathews, Dhananjaya, Thisara Perera, Udana, Jeevan Mendis/Vandersay, Malinga and Lakmal.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Teams)

Bangladesh (BAN): Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

Sri Lanka (SL): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis(WK), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal and Lastih Malinga.

BAN vs SL: Match Details

The match will take place at County Ground in Bristol. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

