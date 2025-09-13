BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live on TV, online?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup: Here are all the details you require to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match live.

Sri Lanka will commence their Asia Cup 2025 journey against Bangladesh on Saturday at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Sri Lanka were the Asian Champions during the last tournament held in the T20I format in 2022. This will be a significant challenge for Sri Lanka, as they were not particularly sharp in their recent match against Zimbabwe earlier this month, although they secured the series 2-1.

They must elevate their performance for the Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Bangladesh kicked off their campaign strongly, with captain Litton Das contributing a composed 59 to lead them to a seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong on Wednesday.

While the win was straightforward, it brought to light some concerns in their bowling, as pacer Taskin Ahmed and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain gave away runs despite claiming wickets.

On the slow pitches of the UAE, Sri Lanka's spin trio of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dunith Wellalage could be highly effective, while the slingy pacer Matheesha Pathirana adds variety to their bowling attack.

Live Streaming Details

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match will take place on Saturday, September 13, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B game will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Group B match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs. UAE Asia Cup Group B match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Thushara, Kamil Mishara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Perera

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam

