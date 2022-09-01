BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

Headlines

Here's how Parineeti Chopra reacted on seeing old video where she predicted her wedding: 'I am very impressed with...'

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states till September 27; check latest forecast

Khalistan movement's deep impact on Punjabi music industry explained; how it led to rise and fall of Shubh

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra arrive in Udaipur

China will help Nepal end its landlocked status, says Xi Jinping

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Here's how Parineeti Chopra reacted on seeing old video where she predicted her wedding: 'I am very impressed with...'

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states till September 27; check latest forecast

Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of Ganapath's dystopian world, Vikas Bahl film's teaser to be out on this date

8 Indian snacks for healthy heart

World's 10 most dangerous countries

10 Childhood toys that only 90s kids will remember

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

VIRAL VIDEO: Women slaps society head for removing 'missing dog' poster in Noida

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of Ganapath's dystopian world, Vikas Bahl film's teaser to be out on this date

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra arrive in Udaipur

'Mat karo bhai': Elvish Yadav brutally trolled for his acting skills, netizens say 'ye Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan ko...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

Know all the details about the upcoming Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh which is a must-win encounter for both teams.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will wrestle with each other in their upcoming match of Asia Cup 2022. The SL vs BAN match will be played on September 1 (Thursday).

READ: 'Bangladesh has at least 2 quality bowlers', war of words begins ahead of all important match between BAN vs SL

The venue of the match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Dasun Shanaka is the captain of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022. Shakib Al Hasan is the skipper of Bangladesh. Both teams are part of group B in the tournament. Afghanistan is also part of the same pool.

Afghanistan caused a massive upset for Sri Lanka in the curtain-raiser by eight wickets. It was one of the worst performances by the island nation as Afghanistan chased the low score of 106 runs within 10.1 overs. Sri Lanka now needs to forget the disaster performance and do well on Thursday to proceed to the next round.

Bangladesh are also floating on the same boat. The Tigers were hammered by Afghanistan by seven wickets.

When will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 1.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

READ: Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's rocket throw to send back Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match on TV?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match online?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ameesha Patel opens up on comparisons between Gadar 2 and Jawan's box office numbers: 'It's natural when a film has...'

Petrol and diesel price: Fuel becomes cheaper in Noida, Agra and costly in Gurugram, Chennai; check latest rates

Meet CFO of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 1772456 crore conglomerate, bought Rs 40 crore flats, he earned…

Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra glows in red outfit as she arrives in Udaipur with Raghav Chadha

'Government making sincere efforts to draft laws in simple manner, Indian laguages': PM Modi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE