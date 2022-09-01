BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

Know all the details about the upcoming Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh which is a must-win encounter for both teams.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will wrestle with each other in their upcoming match of Asia Cup 2022. The SL vs BAN match will be played on September 1 (Thursday).

The venue of the match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Dasun Shanaka is the captain of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022. Shakib Al Hasan is the skipper of Bangladesh. Both teams are part of group B in the tournament. Afghanistan is also part of the same pool.

Afghanistan caused a massive upset for Sri Lanka in the curtain-raiser by eight wickets. It was one of the worst performances by the island nation as Afghanistan chased the low score of 106 runs within 10.1 overs. Sri Lanka now needs to forget the disaster performance and do well on Thursday to proceed to the next round.

Bangladesh are also floating on the same boat. The Tigers were hammered by Afghanistan by seven wickets.

When will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 1.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match on TV?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match online?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app.