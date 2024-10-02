BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Maa ki yaad dila di': PM Modi writes to Neeraj Chopra's mother, expresses gratitude for homemade 'churma'

Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

ICC Test Rankings: Major setback for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli re-enters top 10

The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Maa ki yaad dila di': PM Modi writes to Neeraj Chopra's mother, expresses gratitude for homemade 'churma'

'Maa ki yaad dila di': PM Modi writes to Neeraj Chopra's mother, expresses gratitude for homemade 'churma'

Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?

Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

10 must-watch Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

10 must-watch Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

9 times XXX star Aabha Paul set internet on fire with sultry looks

9 times XXX star Aabha Paul set internet on fire with sultry looks

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

India's most bankable superstar has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Salman, SRK, Rajinikanth, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

India's most bankable superstar has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Salman, SRK, Rajinikanth, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'

The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to Bangladesh vs Scotland match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Sharjah.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 09:29 PM IST

BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The anticipation is mounting for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will kick off with an electrifying match between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women. Scheduled to take place on October 3, 2024, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, both teams are eager to commence their campaign with a triumphant start, promising an enthralling showdown.

The inaugural T20 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 holds significant importance for both Bangladesh and Scotland as they strive to gain early momentum in the tournament. With a formidable squad and impressive recent performances, Bangladesh is poised as the favorite going into the match. On the other hand, Scotland Women are determined to showcase a competitive spirit against their more seasoned adversaries.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is renowned for its slow and sluggish nature, making it challenging for batters to score runs freely. The ball tends to stop after hitting the surface, further complicating the task for the batsmen. As this is a day game, it is anticipated that the wicket will slow down even more as the match progresses.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sharjah predicts a warm afternoon with abundant sunshine during the match, and minimal chances of rain.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (C), Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna

Scotland: Lorna Jack, Sarah Bryce (WK), Megan McColl, Ailsa Lister, E Watson, Darcey Carter, Rachel Slater, Kathryn Bryce (C), Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser

Also read| BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Scotland match 1

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance faces market turbulence as it loses Rs 80000 crore in just 48 hours

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance faces market turbulence as it loses Rs 80000 crore in just 48 hours

Meet director going viral for lashing out at IIFA for not giving award after being invited: ‘Next time if you…’

Meet director going viral for lashing out at IIFA for not giving award after being invited: ‘Next time if you…’

Deepika Padukone suffers Rs 251000000 loss, Virat-Anushka's struggles continue, but Alia, Hrithik are richer due to..

Deepika Padukone suffers Rs 251000000 loss, Virat-Anushka's struggles continue, but Alia, Hrithik are richer due to..

This is most expensive 'Sky Mansion’ in Bengaluru, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs..

This is most expensive 'Sky Mansion’ in Bengaluru, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs..

Watch: Shark Tank India season 4 starts filming with OG judges and new hosts, netizens ask premiere date

Watch: Shark Tank India season 4 starts filming with OG judges and new hosts, netizens ask premiere date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

7 most dangerous places on Earth

7 most dangerous places on Earth

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement