BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to Bangladesh vs Scotland match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Sharjah.

The anticipation is mounting for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will kick off with an electrifying match between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women. Scheduled to take place on October 3, 2024, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, both teams are eager to commence their campaign with a triumphant start, promising an enthralling showdown.

The inaugural T20 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 holds significant importance for both Bangladesh and Scotland as they strive to gain early momentum in the tournament. With a formidable squad and impressive recent performances, Bangladesh is poised as the favorite going into the match. On the other hand, Scotland Women are determined to showcase a competitive spirit against their more seasoned adversaries.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is renowned for its slow and sluggish nature, making it challenging for batters to score runs freely. The ball tends to stop after hitting the surface, further complicating the task for the batsmen. As this is a day game, it is anticipated that the wicket will slow down even more as the match progresses.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sharjah predicts a warm afternoon with abundant sunshine during the match, and minimal chances of rain.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (C), Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna

Scotland: Lorna Jack, Sarah Bryce (WK), Megan McColl, Ailsa Lister, E Watson, Darcey Carter, Rachel Slater, Kathryn Bryce (C), Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser

