BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Scotland match 1

BAN vs SCO Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh vs Scotland.

The ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup (WT20 World Cup 2024) is set to kick off on October 3rd. The opening match of the tournament will feature Bangladesh Women (BD-W) facing off against Scotland Women (SCO-W) on October 3rd.

Originally slated to be hosted by Bangladesh, the tournament has been relocated to the UAE due to political unrest in the country. Despite the change in venue, both Bangladesh and the UAE share similar playing conditions, providing an advantage to spinners from both teams.

The Scottish team boasts a talented squad, inspired by the success of their Men's team in the T20 World Cup 2024. Led by Kathryn Bryce, the team is eager to emulate the performance of their male counterparts and potentially surprise some of the tournament's top contenders.

Match Details

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women, 1st Match, Group B

Date & Time: Oct 03, 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

BAN-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Sarah Bryce

Batters: Murhsida Khatun, S Horley

All-rounders: R Moni, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, S Akter

Bowlers: N Akter, R Slater, R Khan

BAN-W vs SCO-W My Dream11 Team

Sarah Bryce, L Jack, S Horley, R Moni, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, S Akter, N Akter, A Maqsood, R Slater, R Khan

