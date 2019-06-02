BAN vs SA Africa Highlights, World Cup 2019: Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs - as it happened at The Oval

South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019: Bangladesh started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign on a high note as they beat South Africa by 21 runs at the Oval. This is the second loss for South Africa in this tournament.

Chasing 331 to win, South Africa were restricted to 309 for 8 in their 50 overs. Many Proteas batsmen had a good start but no one went on to play a big innings as they lost the steam in the final overs of the chase.

Earlier, Bangladesh had posted their highest one-day international score making 330 for six. Mushfiqur Rahim (78 from 80 balls) and Shakib Al Hasan (75 off 84 balls) combined in a 142-run partnership as Bangladesh overtook their previous highest ODI total of 329 for six against Pakistan in 2015.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis had won the toss and fielded, but his decision backfired badly as Bangladesh put his lethargic bowling attack to the sword.

SA vs BAN, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019- as it happened:

BANGLADESH 330/6 (50 overs) beat SOUTH AFRICA 309/8 (50 overs) by 21 runs

22:55 IST: THAT'S IT! Bangladesh have

22:44 IST: OUT! Mustafizur Rahman has sent back JP Duminy (45)- it surely is all over for SA. It was a slower bouncer and Duminy was looking to pull but it took the toe-end of the bat to the stumps.

22:20 IST: OUT! Another one gone- Akile Phehlukwayo (8) It was a low full toss and he sends it straight to the man at cover.

22:00 IST: OUT, BOWLED HIM! What has Rassie van der Dussen done? He went for a big hoick across the line and missed it all together. Saifuddin found timber. SA 228/3 after 39.1 0vers

21:51 IST: DRS saves JP Duminy- The umpire call it out but JP Duminy takes the review straightway. It is high and the ball is missing the stumps.

21:45 IST: Another wicket almost! Rassie van der Dussen takes off for a single as Mehidy makes a good save. However, it needed a direct hit to run him out.

21:37 IST: OUT! Bangladesh have dropped David Miller a couple of times but now they have taken it. Mustafizur gets the wicket.

21:35 IST: David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen are taking SA forward as they need 130 runs in next 15 overs.

21:00 IST: OUT! Big one this- Faf du Plessis (62) is gone. Mehidy Hasan Miraz tossed it up high and slow and Faf danced down the track. However, he failed to connect and the ball went through his defence. SA 147/3 in 26.4 overs.

20:35 IST: OUT! Shakib Al Hasan removes Aiden Markram- the batsman is totally beaten and it goes through the gate crashing into middle and leg stumps. ODI wicket no. 250 of Shakib.

20:31 IST: South Africa complete their 100 in 19 overs. Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram are taking them forward at a good pace.

19:55 IST: OUT! What drama- Quinton de Kock was dropped by Mushfiqur but then perishes to run out. He was looking for a cut but got a thin edge that was put down. De Kock takes off a run but both batsmen are not sure - Mushfiqur runs quickly to his right, picks up the ball and hits the stump. SA 49/1 (9.4 overs)

18:46 IST: Bangladesh post 330 for 6 in their 50 overs. Bangladesh finish their innings with a flourish thanks to powerful stroke-play from Mahmudullah (46 not out).

18:41 IST: Mosaddek Hossain's cameo (26 off 20 balls) comes to an end. Bangladesh are 316 for 6 with 6 balls to go.

18:34 IST: Mosaddek Hossain and Mahmudullah have taken Bangladesh past 300 in 48 overs.

18:21 IST: Mosaddek Hossain collects two boundaries off Phelukwayo as Bangladesh go past 270 in 45 overs.

18:09 IST: OUT! Andile Phehlukwayo gets the big wicket. Mushfiqur Rahim departs for 78.

17:58 IST: BOWLED- it's Imran Tahir again. Mithun plays it on to his stumps as Tahir claims his third. Bangladesh 242/4 (39.4)

17:51 IST: Mohammad Mithun goes after Aiden Markram - he sends him into the stands and then follows the maximum up with a straight drive for four.

17:38 IST: BOWLED! Tahir gets the breakthrough as Shakib departs for 75. Shakib moves across and misses the sweep as the ball hits the stumps.

17:25 IST: Bad news for SA- Lungi Ngidi will not bowl for the rest of the innings having left the field earlier due to a hamstring issue.

17:09 IST: HALF-CENTURY! Mushfiqur too completes his fifty with a four. Bangladesh 190/2 after 30 overs.

17:07 IST: Lungi Ngidi who had left the field after some discomfort in his left hamstring is getting treatment, tweets Cricket South Africa.

17:02 IST: 100 up for this partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. This is the fifth century stand for these two in ODIs. Bangladesh 175/2 in 27.3 overs.â€‹

16: 57 IST: FIFTY! Shakib dispatches Morris to fine-leg boundary for four and brings up his fifty.

16:21 IST: 100 up for Bangladesh. With the fall of their openers, the Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have maintained balance getting the team to a ton.

16:13 IST: Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim help get Bangladesh on a steady pace after the fall of two wickets.

15:57 IST: OUT! The bouncer does the trick. Soumya Sarkar leaves the crease before waiting for the OUT signal. Sarkar c de Kock b Chris Morris 42(30) [4s-9].

Mushfiqur Rahim comes to the crease. Chris Morris with a huge wicket!

15:41 IST: Bangladesh lose their first wicket. Andile Phehlukwayo strikes in his very first over and this was the much-needed breakthrough for the Proteas. After getting the team to a good start, Tamim departs for 16. Shakib Al Hasan, comes to the crease.

15:32 IST: 50 up for Bangladesh.

These two have got Bangladesh off to a cracking start – the Tigers are 50/0 after seven overs!#RiseOfTheTigers #CWC19#SAvBAN LIVE https://t.co/6wY1jYPAUQ pic.twitter.com/nWWjnYznp3 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 2, 2019

15:26 IST: A lot of misfielding going in favour of Bangladesh.

15:21 IST: Bangladesh openers get to a good start.

15:01 IST: Tamim and Soumya Sarkar are at the crease. Imran Tahir is playing his 100th ODI.

Congratulations to @ImranTahirSA, who is playing his 100th ODI today pic.twitter.com/kfeZT9EcWJ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 2, 2019

14:37 IST: South Africa win the toss and opt to field.

SA vs BAN- here are the playing XIs :

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman.