World Cup 2023: This Pakistan player becomes third fastest bowler to 100 ODI wickets

This Pakistan left-arm fast bowler etched his name in cricket history as the third fastest bowler to claim 100 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIS).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

In a remarkable display of skill and precision, Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved a significant milestone in the World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. On October 31, the left-arm fast bowler etched his name in cricket history as the third fastest bowler to claim 100 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIS).

Shaheen's achievement came in just his 51st ODI appearance, a testament to his extraordinary talent and consistency. His moment of glory came when he dismissed Bangladesh's opening batsman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim. A lethal delivery struck Tamim's pads, leading the on-field umpire to raise his finger in favor of Pakistan.

However, Tamim, not willing to give up, decided to challenge the decision by employing the Decision Review System (DRS). Unfortunately for the Bangladesh opener, the replays confirmed that the ball had crashed into the stumps, reinforcing the on-field umpire's verdict. Bangladesh found themselves in early trouble with their score at zero runs for the loss of one wicket in just 0.5 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's remarkable achievement extends beyond becoming the third-fastest bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets. He also claimed the title of the fastest pacer to accomplish this feat, surpassing the previous record held by Mitchell Stare, who achieved the milestone in August 2016 during an ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The only two bowlers who managed to reach the 100-wicket mark in ODIs faster than Shaheen Shah Afridi are Sandeep Lamichhane and Rashid Khan, who achieved this feat with 42 and 44 wickets, respectively.

In addition to these remarkable accomplishments, Shaheen also shattered a 26- 26-year-old record held by Saqlain Mushtaq, becoming the fastest Pakistani bowler to reach 100 wickets in ODIs. Saqlain Mushtaq had previously set the record on May 12, 1997, during an ODI against Sri Lanka in Gwalior.

Among Pakistani fast bowlers, the previous fastest to reach 100 wickets in ODIs was the legendary Waqar Younis, who accomplished this feat in February 1993 during a match against Zimbabwe in Sharjah. Shaheen Shah Afridi's cricketing journey extends beyond ODIS. He has demonstrated his prowess in Test matches, accumulating 105 wickets, and in 1201s, where he boasts 64 wickets. His journey in international cricket began in 2018, and he quickly rose to prominence. Notably, he made significant contributions to Pakistan's U19 World Cup campaign in New Zealand and played a pivotal role in Lahore Qalandars' consecutive titles in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shaheen Shah Afridi's outstanding career continues to captivate cricket fans worldwide, and his latest achievement adds another feather to his illustrious cap.

