BAN vs PAK: Salman Agha’s brainfade dismissal sparks drama; Ramiz Raja questions Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s spirit of cricket

A bizarre moment unfolded as Salman Agha threw away his wicket in a shocking brainfade during the match. The Pakistan batter reacted angrily, hurling his gloves and helmet in frustration. Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja later questioned Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s sportsmanship after the incident.

Pakistan batter Salman Agha experienced a moment of confusion in the second ODI against Bangladesh, which ultimately led to his dismissal and ignited a discussion about the spirit of cricket. Agha was well-established at the crease with Pakistan enjoying a slight advantage over Bangladesh, but a single lapse in concentration altered the course of the game. This incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 39th over while Mehidy Hasan Miraz was bowling.

Mohammad Rizwan played the ball straight, and as the bowler moved across in his follow-through to field it, he collided with Agha, who had stepped out of his crease. The Pakistan batter then bent down to retrieve the ball and return it to Miraz, but the Bangladesh bowler reacted swiftly, seized the ball, and threw it at the stumps while Agha was still outside the crease.

Not your everyday run out for sure #BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/2OffYG3WcI — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 13, 2026

Miraz appealed for a run out, leaving Agha in disbelief as he exchanged a few words with the bowler. On-field umpire Tanvir Ahmed referred the matter to the third umpire, who took a quick look before declaring Agha out since the ball had not been ruled dead. The decision clearly did not sit well with the Pakistan batter. Clearly frustrated, Agha threw his gloves and helmet onto the ground in anger before heading back to the pavilion, still shaking his head and showing his dissatisfaction over the unusual dismissal that abruptly ended his innings in a controversial manner.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who was commentating live during the match, raised questions about Miraz's sportsmanship.

"As far as the law is concerned, he is out, but sportsmanship, I am afraid, got a massive hit," Ramiz said on-air.

In the meantime, Agha made a quick 64 runs off 62 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes, but his unexpected dismissal sparked a downturn in Pakistan's innings. The situation deteriorated further in the same over when Mehidy Hasan Miraz took out Mohammad Rizwan with the last ball, giving Bangladesh a solid grip on the match. Pakistan found it difficult to recover after these two setbacks and ultimately got all out for 274 in 47.3 overs. Rishad Hossain was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets. Earlier, opener Maaz Sadaqat had provided Pakistan with a robust start, scoring a dynamic 75 off just 46 balls, featuring six fours and five sixes.

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