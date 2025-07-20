BAN vs PAK Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for 1st T20I, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more

Ahead of the high-voltage T20I game between Bangladesh and Pakistan, take a look at the best picks for fantasy Playing XI for the match at Mirpur in Dhaka.

After clinching a 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh is now ready for another challenge, and this time it's Pakistan. The 3-match T20I series against Pakistan is set to start on Sunday, July 20, with both teams taking on each other at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. As per a report by the Indian Express, the upcoming contest can be watched live in India at 5 pm (IST) and on Sony Sports Network.

BAN vs PAK: Squads

Bangladesh - Litton Das(C/WK), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Mohammad Naim.

Pakistan - Salman Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Sahibzada Farhan, and Ahmed Daniyal.

BAN vs PAK Mirpur T20I: Pitch Report

As per AccuWeather, Mirpur, Dhaka to witness a cloudy day with 5 percent precipitation, 71 percent humidity, and winds at 5 kmph. The highest temperature during the match would be around 32 degrees, with nearly 85 percent chances of rain.

Talking about the pitch, it is quite slow in Mirpur, which is helpful for spinners. However, the overcast weather conditions could also help the pacer in swinging the ball.

BAN vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 Team Predictions

Wicketkeepers - Litton Das, Sahibzada Farhan

Batters - Fakhar Zaman, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan Tamin, Salman Agha

All-Rounders - Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers - Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam