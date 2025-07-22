BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for captain, vice-captain, pitch report, possible Playing XI and more

BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 Predictions: If you love playing online fantasy games, it is highly recommended that you take a brief look at our Dream11 team for the upcoming 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The second T20I match between Bangladesh and Pakistan is set to be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, on Tuesday, July 22. Bangladesh is currently holding an advantage in the 3-match series after dismantling the touring nation in the first game. The match holds much importance for Pakistan as one loss from here will kill their chances of lifting the trophy. But, if the Salman Agha-led side manages to win the game, it will set up a high-stakes third and final match where momentum will matter just as much as the form of players. Ahead of the high-voltage game, take a look at our fantasy Playing XI for the BAN vs PAK game for online games, which will help you in choosing the captain and vice-captain.

BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I: Possible Playing XI

Bangladesh - Litton Das (C/WK), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Pakistan - Salman Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed.

BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur is expected to be a slower one, and the captain, who wins the toss, will look to bowl first against their opponent. On the weather front, rain is again expected at the venue just like the first match, which might help the pacers in the initial overs.

BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I: Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeepers - Litton Das (C), Mohammad Haris (VC)

Batters - Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha, Saim Ayub, Towhid Hridoy, Towhid Hasan

All-Rounders - Khushdil Shah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers - Abbas Afridi