BAN vs PAK, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana’s five-wicket haul powers Bangladesh to 8-wicket win over Pakistan, lead series 1-0

Nahid Rana delivered a sensational five-wicket haul to help Bangladesh defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in the opening match of the three-game series. The dominant victory gave Bangladesh a 1-0 lead, with Rana’s fiery spell proving decisive in the comfortable win.

Nahid Rana produced a sensational spell, claiming five wickets to dismantle Pakistan’s batting order, before Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s brisk unbeaten 67 powered Bangladesh to a commanding nine-wicket victory in Dhaka. Pakistan’s innings never gained momentum—they were bundled out for a paltry 114, and Bangladesh raced to the target in just 15.1 overs.

Pakistan appeared steady at the outset after electing to bat. Sahibzada Farhan, fresh from his T20 World Cup exploits, struck a couple of early boundaries off Taskin Ahmed, while debutant Maaz Sadaqat found the rope against Mustafizur Rahman. The openers negotiated the initial overs comfortably, with little drama aside from a brief umpire review.

However, the complexion of the match changed dramatically when Nahid Rana entered the attack. He broke the opening stand by dismissing Farhan with the final ball of the 10th over, sparking a collapse. Pakistani batters got starts but failed to convert them. Shamyl Hussain, also making his debut, survived a dropped chance but soon fell to Rana’s short ball. Sadaqat was next, miscuing a pull in the 14th over. Rana then dismissed Rizwan and Salman Agha in quick succession, completing his five-wicket haul within five overs as Pakistan’s innings unraveled.

Any hopes of a recovery were quashed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who removed Abdul Samad caught behind and trapped both Hussain Talat and Shaheen Afridi lbw in the same over. Taskin Ahmed added to Pakistan’s woes by dismissing Mohammad Wasim Jr, leaving them reeling at 82 for 9.

Faheem Ashraf offered late resistance, putting on 32 runs with Abrar Ahmed for the final wicket, but it was a lone effort. Mustafizur Rahman wrapped up the innings, as Pakistan barely scraped past 100.

Bangladesh’s reply was clinical. Pakistan’s bowlers struggled with their lines, with Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf conceding five wides each in their opening overs. Bangladesh lost Saif Hassan early, but Tanzid Hasan Tamim quickly seized control, striking three boundaries in the first two overs and finding a steady partner in Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Loose bowling continued to plague Pakistan as Tanzid dispatched Mohammad Wasim Jr for a six and a four, and Shanto took three consecutive boundaries off Shaheen. Even the introduction of spin failed to stem the flow, with Abrar Ahmed conceding two sixes in his first over.

By the conclusion of the Powerplay, Bangladesh had surged to 81 for 1. Tanzid reached his half-century off just 32 balls. Wasim Jr eventually broke the 82-run partnership by removing Shanto in the 14th over, but the result was already beyond doubt. Fittingly, victory was sealed on a wide down the leg side from Wasim Jr, epitomizing Pakistan’s struggles throughout the match.

