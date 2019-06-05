BAN vs NZ World Cup 2019: Disciplined New Zealand dismiss erratic Bangladesh for 244

New Zealand bowled tightly and fielded with high intensity to restrict Bangladesh to a modest total of 244 all out in their Cricket World Cup day-night match at The Oval on Wednesday.

After New Zealand had won the toss, Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 64 and several batsmen made starts but they lost wickets at regular intervals and were never able to dominate a disciplined bowling attack.

Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar shared an opening partnership of 45 before Sarkar was bowled by Matt Henry for 25 and Tamim skied a simple catch to mid-wicket off Lockie Ferguson for 24.

Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahman added 50 for the third wicket but the stand ended when Mushfiqur was run out for 19 following a mix-up with his partner.

Shakib reached his fifty off 54 balls before he edged medium-pacer Colin de Grandhomme to wicketkeeper Tom Latham and Mohammad Mithun, on 26, was caught by De Grandhomme at fine leg off a short ball from Henry.

Needing to accelerate to get close to 300, a par score on the usual batting-friendly Oval wicket, Bangladesh boundaries were in short supply and Mahmudullah departed for 20.

Mohammad Saifuddin struck the only six of the innings in the 45th over but it was a rare joyful moment for the boisterous Bangladesh fans and Henry bowled him for 29 with the second ball of the final over to end the innings.

Both teams won their opening matches of the tournament, New Zealand crushing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets and Bangladesh upsetting South Africa by 21 runs.