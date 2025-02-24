BAN vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 6 between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Bangladesh is preparing to take on New Zealand in the sixth match of the Champions Trophy 2025. This thrilling encounter will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Historically, New Zealand and Bangladesh have clashed in 45 ODI matches, with New Zealand winning 33 times and Bangladesh claiming victory 11 times.

New Zealand started the tournament strong with a 60-run win over the defending champions, Pakistan. In contrast, Bangladesh faced a setback in their opening match against India, losing by six wickets. Despite a rocky start with the bat, Bangladesh managed to post a total of 228, thanks to a remarkable partnership between Hridoy and Jaker Ali. Although they fought valiantly with the ball, they ultimately fell short. They will be looking to recover in their next match, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 6th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Feb 24, 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

BAN vs NZ Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Devon Conway, Tom Latham

Batters: Daryl Mitchell (c), Towhid Hridoy, Will Young, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, RishadHossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc)

Bowler: Matt Henry

BAN vs NZ My Dream11 team

Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Towhid Hridoy, Will Young, Kane Williamson (vc), Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips (c), Rishad Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz,M att Henry, Taskin Ahmed

