BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh and the Netherlands will face each other in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 24) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Bangladesh are starting their campaign with this game and will be looking for a positive start. They have had a poor run in recent times in this format of the game having lost the last five matches including the practice game against Afghanistan.

In 2022, Bangladesh have scored at a run rate of 7.44 in the powerplay overs which is the fifth-lowest among the teams participating in the Super-12 stage.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have qualified for the Super-12 stage after achieving two victories in the group stage. They defeated UAE and Namibia by a close margin and then lost the last game to Sri Lanka.

Match Details

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 17

Date and Time: 24th October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

BAN vs NED Pitch Report

The Hobart Stadium’s surface is quite creamy to bat on and often high scoring matches have been witnessed at this venue. Teams like to chase here as the pitch often progressively gets better and settled as the match progresses. Spinners are a little less effective as compared to pacers on this track.

BAN vs NED Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 12°C on the matchday with 66% humidity and 21 km/hr wind speed. There are 23% chances of precipitation during the game.

BAN vs NED probable playing XIs

Bangladesh: Nazrul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan©, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hassan(wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd(wk), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Tim Pringle, Tim Van der Gugten, Fred Klaasen, Paul Van Meekeren

READ| BAN vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 17