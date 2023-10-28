Headlines

BAN vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Check out all the details related to Netherlands vs Bangladesh match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Kolkata

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

In the 28th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, the Netherlands and Bangladesh will lock horns on Saturday, October 28th, with the action kicking off at 02:00 pm IST.

Bangladesh heads into this clash following a defeat against South Africa in their previous match. Their performance in the tournament has been less than stellar. having lost four consecutive games after their initial victory against Afghanistan. As a result, they currently occupy the eighth position in the World Cup 2023 points table

On the other hand, the Dutch team finds themselves at the bottom of the points table. Their sole victory in the tournament came against the defending champions, England. Therefore, the upcoming match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh promises to be an exciting contest, as both teams strive to secure two valuable points.

NED vs BAN World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

When is the World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Bangladesh?

The NED vs BAN World Cup 2023 match is on Sat (Oct 28).

What time will the Netherlands vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match start?

The AUS vs NED World Cup 2023 match will commence at 02:00 PM IST on Sat (Oct 28).

Which stadium is hosting the Netherlands vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match?

Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, will host the Netherlands vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match on Sat (Oct 28). 

Where can I watch the live telecast of the Netherlands vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Netherlands vs Bangladesh, the 28th World Cup match, live in India. 

How to watch the Netherlands vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match LIVE in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the Netherlands vs Bangladesh, the 28th World Cup 2023 match, LIVE in India.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, Kolkata will have hazy weather on Saturday afternoon. The probability of precipitation is zero percent, meaning there are no chances of rain. The cloud cover will be 11 percent, and humidity will be 44 percent. The temperature will range from 22 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata is famous for hosting high-scoring matches. In One Day Internationals, the average first innings total at the stadium is 241. The second inning typically sees an average score of 203. India holds the record for the highest total at this venue, 404/5, which they achieved against Sri Lanka. The NED vs BAN fixture is the first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held at this ground. The pitch at Eden Gardens favors batters, especially as the game progresses, with spinners often dominating the game.

NED vs BAN World Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh:

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Netherlands:

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

