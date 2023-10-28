Headlines

BAN vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match 28

BAN vs NED Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 28, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Bangladesh vs Netherlands

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

In the 28th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, the Netherlands and Bangladesh will lock horns on Saturday, October 28th, with the action kicking off at 02:00 pm IST.

Bangladesh heads into this clash following a defeat against South Africa in their previous match. Their performance in the tournament has been less than stellar. having lost four consecutive games after their initial victory against Afghanistan. As a result, they currently occupy the eighth position in the World Cup 2023 points table.

On the other hand, the Dutch team finds themselves at the bottom of the points table. Their sole victory in the tournament came against the defending champions, England. Therefore, the upcoming match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh promises to be an exciting contest, as both teams strive to secure two valuable points.

NED vs BAN World Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: The Netherlands vs Bangladesh, 28th match, ICC World Cup 2023

Date: Sat (Oct 28)

Time: 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto,Tanzid Hasan

All-Rounders: Bas de Leede, Mehidy Hasan, Colin Ackermann, Saqib Zulfiqar

Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

NED vs BAN, My Dream11 Prediction

Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Bas de Leede, Mehidy Hasan, Colin Ackermann, Saqib Zulfiqar

