CRICKET

BAN vs HK Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Hong Kong live on TV, online?

Bangladesh are the clear favorites as they approach the contest, showcasing exceptional form with consecutive bilateral T20I series victories over the Netherlands and Pakistan. Additionally, Bangladesh triumphed over Sri Lanka in a T20I series earlier this year.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 03:48 PM IST

BAN vs HK Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Hong Kong live on TV, online?
Courtesy: X/ACCMedia1
Bangladesh will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Hong Kong on Wednesday (September 11) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will mark the third match of the tournament and the second for Hong Kong. The Bangla Tigers are determined to begin their journey with a victory, while Hong Kong will be looking to recover after suffering a significant defeat to Afghanistan in their opening match.

Under the leadership of Litton Das, Bangladesh enters the match in strong form. They recently triumphed over the Netherlands with a 2-0 victory in a T20I series and also clinched a series win against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong faced a challenging start, experiencing a heavy loss to Afghanistan. They will need a solid performance to remain competitive in the tournament. Much will rely on Babar Hayat to provide a strong start with the bat, while Anshuman Rath and Zeeshan Ali must contribute to maintain a steady flow of runs. Before the match commences, let’s take a look at the weather conditions and live streaming information.

The match in Abu Dhabi is anticipated to be hot and humid, with temperatures expected to range from 36 to 40 degrees when the game kicks off at 8:00 PM IST. There is no rain forecasted during the match; however, the extreme heat will pose a challenge for the players.

Live Streaming Details

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong start? 

The Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong will begin at 8 PM IST on  September 11, 2025. The toss is scheduled at 7:30. 

Where will the Bangladesh and Hong Kong match take place? 

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, will host the match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong. 

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh and Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match? 

The Bangladesh and Hong Kong Asia Cup Group B match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. 

Where will the Bangladesh and Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match live streaming be available? 

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group B match live.

Squads

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Martin Coetzee, Ali Hassan

