BAN vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to Bangladesh vs England match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in UAE.

Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) are set to face off against Heather Knight’s England Women (ENG-W) in the sixth match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The highly anticipated game is scheduled to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 5, 2024, at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams will be eager to maintain their winning streaks in this prestigious biennial event.

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) are coming off a convincing 16-run victory against Scotland Women in their tournament opener. The experienced all-rounder Ritu Moni was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for her exceptional bowling performance, taking 2 wickets for just 15 runs. Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) will be looking to build on this success and secure another win against the formidable England Women.

Meanwhile, England Women (ENG-W) have had a strong run in their last five matches, winning four before suffering a surprising 5-wicket loss to Ireland Women in their most recent fixture. The English team will be aiming to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign with a victory against Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) in this crucial encounter.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah cricket stadium is going to be a tough one for the batters. The slow nature of the wicket will make it challenging to hit shots. The spinners will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the game. Since it's a night game, there's a possibility of dew coming in and making batting a bit easier in the second innings.

Weather Report

The weather in Sharjah for the game is forecasted to be warm and sunny, with no rain in sight.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

England Women: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

