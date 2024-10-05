BAN vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs England match 6

BAN vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 6, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh vs England.

The Bangladesh Women's team is set to face off against the England Women's team in the sixth match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Bangladesh has kicked off their tournament impressively by securing a victory against Scotland in their opening match. Led by Nigar Sultana, the team is determined to capitalize on their early success and deliver a formidable performance against the English team.

On the other hand, England is vying for their second World T20 title, having been crowned the inaugural champions. Eager to reclaim the coveted trophy, England is determined to break the dominance of their rivals, Australia, in the tournament. A strong start against Bangladesh is crucial for England as they aim to make their mark in the competition.

Match Details

Bangladesh Women vs England Women, 6th Match, Group B

Date & Time: Oct 05, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

BAN-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Murshida Khatun

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ritu Moni, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, R Khan

BAN-W vs ENG-W My Dream11 Team

Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Murshida Khatun, S Mostary, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ritu Moni, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, N Akter, Sarah Glenn

