BAN vs ENG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs England match

BAN vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best player's list for Match 7, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Bangladesh vs England

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

The seventh match of the ICC World Cup 2023 is set to feature a showdown between England and Bangladesh.This clash marks the first encounter between England and Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023. As of now, England finds itself at the bottom of the tournament's points table, while Bangladesh occupies the fourth position.

In their respective opening matches of the ICC World Cup 2023, England suffered a defeat, while Bangladesh secured a victory. England's last match saw them facing New Zealand, where New Zealand clinched a convincing 9-wicket win. In that game, Joe Root displayed a commendable performance, scoring 77 runs for England.

On the other hand, Bangladesh's most recent match pitted them against Afghanistan, resulting in a 6-wicket win for Bangladesh. Mehidy Hasan played a crucial role in this victory, contributing both with the bat, smashing 57 runs, and with the ball, taking 3 wickets.

Historically, these two teams have clashed 24 times in this format, with England emerging victorious in 19 matches, while Bangladesh has triumphed in 5. Another thrilling contest is expected as they meet once more on the cricket field.

Bangladesh vs England, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 7

Date and Time: October 10, 10:30 AM

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Pitch report: With a precipitation level of 20 percent, the chances of rain in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 10 are very low. The temperature will hover around a pleasant 22 degree celsius and the humidity will be close to 57 percent.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow 

Batter: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Joe Root

All-rounder: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Sam Curran 

Bowler: Mustafizur Rahman, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes

BAN vs ENG, My Dream11 prediction

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Joe Root, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Sam Curran, Mustafizur Rahman, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes

