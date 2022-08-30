BAN vs AFG: Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious meme from 'No Entry', jokes about bounce on Sharjah pitch

Wasim Jaffer shares meme, jokes about Sharjah pitch

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has amassed a huge fan following on Twitter due to his hilarious ways of sharing content related to cricket through memes. On Tuesday, Jaffer was at it again, when he shared a meme from the Bollywood film 'No Entry' to joke about the bounce on Sharjah's pitch during the Asia Cup 2022 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The two teams squared off at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, and Jaffer joked how the curator made the pitch in such a manner, that the ball wasn't bouncing too much.

Taking reference from 'No Entry' the veteran cricketer turned coach shared a meme on his Twitter handle which summed up the situation about how much bounce the Sharjah pitch was offering during the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match.

'Bounce to Sharjah pitch curator,' read the caption of Jaffer's tweet.

Talking about the match, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat first, but his decision back-fired massively, as Afghanistan picked up quick wickets to rattle the Bangla Tigers.

Shakib and Co were reduced to 53/5 after 10.3 overs, and credit has to be given to the Afghanistan bowlers, who have been on song in both their Asia Cup matches so far.

While Mujeeb Ur Rahman chipped in with three wickets against Bangladesh, Rashid Khan also found his groove and inflicted three dismissals.

Earlier, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb had all impressed against Sri Lanka as well, as they dismissed the Lankan Lions for 105 runs in the previous game.

At the time of writing, Shakib's side had were struggling at 95/6 after 16 overs.