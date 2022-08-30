Search icon
'Rashid Khan supremacy': Twitter erupts in joy as spinner becomes 2nd highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Rashid Khan surpassed Tim Southee to become the second-highest wicket-taker in T20I history, with 115 dismissals. Shakib Al Hasan has 121 scalps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

Rashid Khan had gone wicketless in his recent matches for Afghanistan, which was a worrying sign for the all-rounder, but he found his mojo once again in the Asia Cup 2022 match versus Bangladesh on Tuesday. The talented youngster surpassed New Zealand's Tim Southee to become the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20I format with 115 dismissals. 

All of this, at the age of 23, which goes on to show just how much potential Rashid has, going into the future. Currently, he trails Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan in the list of most wickets, the latter has 121 scalps to his name, but surely, the Afghanistan superstar will have his eyes set on surpassing Shakib. 

Rashid was on song against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup clash as well, contributing three wickets, which helped him surpass Southee on the illustrious list. Fans were utterly impressed with the 'Rashid Khan show' on Tuesday as they flooded Twitter with congratulatory tweets for the youngster. 

Check how fans reacted to Rashid Khan's massive T20I feat:

Rashid's three-wicket spell, combined with Mujeeb Ur Rahman's three scalps helped Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to a total of 127/7 in their respective 20 overs. 

Mosaddek Hossain was the lone warrior for the Bangla Tigers having scored an unbeaten 48-run knock which helped his side to a fight-worthy total after they were reduced to 53/5 at one point in their innings.

