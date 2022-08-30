'Rashid Khan supremacy': Twitter erupts in joy as spinner becomes 2nd highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Rashid Khan becomes 2nd highest wicket taker in T20I cricket history

Rashid Khan had gone wicketless in his recent matches for Afghanistan, which was a worrying sign for the all-rounder, but he found his mojo once again in the Asia Cup 2022 match versus Bangladesh on Tuesday. The talented youngster surpassed New Zealand's Tim Southee to become the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20I format with 115 dismissals.

All of this, at the age of 23, which goes on to show just how much potential Rashid has, going into the future. Currently, he trails Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan in the list of most wickets, the latter has 121 scalps to his name, but surely, the Afghanistan superstar will have his eyes set on surpassing Shakib.

Rashid was on song against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup clash as well, contributing three wickets, which helped him surpass Southee on the illustrious list. Fans were utterly impressed with the 'Rashid Khan show' on Tuesday as they flooded Twitter with congratulatory tweets for the youngster.

Check how fans reacted to Rashid Khan's massive T20I feat:

Rashid Khan (Mid Innings) "I am just trying my best for the team & key is to keep it consistent. It's very hard on this wicket to hit off the backfoot. We need to play with the same mindset in 2nd inns too, go out there, enjoy & express ourselves." #AFGvBAN #BANvAFG #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/C1p4gsXP31 — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) August 30, 2022

Rashid Khan has become a household name in India, ofcourse thanks to IPL! But credit to him only for being madly consistent enough otherwise he would have been lost in thin air. — Udit (@udit_buch) August 30, 2022

Rashid Khan becomes the second highest wicket taker in T20I history. August 30, 2022

the rashid khan supremacy — F. (@whatthefaj) August 30, 2022

Rashid Khan averages 13.74 in T20 internationals.



One of the greatest ever — Pradip(@Ruined__myself_) August 30, 2022

Rashid Khan back among wickets, Not a good news before Super 4 starts up — BS (@Ahmadbilal111) August 30, 2022

Rashid's three-wicket spell, combined with Mujeeb Ur Rahman's three scalps helped Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to a total of 127/7 in their respective 20 overs.

Mosaddek Hossain was the lone warrior for the Bangla Tigers having scored an unbeaten 48-run knock which helped his side to a fight-worthy total after they were reduced to 53/5 at one point in their innings.