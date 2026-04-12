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'Ban or suspension': BCCI breaks silence after Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder caught using phone in dugout

The BCCI has broken its silence after RR manager Romi Bhinder was spotted using a mobile phone in the dugout during an IPL 2026 match, an act that breaches the league’s strict anti-corruption protocol. The board has warned that disciplinary action including a possible ban or suspension could follow.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 03:36 PM IST

'Ban or suspension': BCCI breaks silence after Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder caught using phone in dugout
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Rajasthan Royals' team manager Romi Bhinder is facing criticism after TV cameras caught him using a mobile phone in the dugout during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati.

The video shared on social media features Bhinder alongside young player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Royals' six-wicket win on Friday. A BCCI official confirmed to PTI that Bhinder violated the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol, which forbids mobile phone usage in the dugout.

“Yes, Bhinder has indeed breached the PMOA protocol, as mobile phones are not allowed in the dugout during a match,” the official said.

According to the regulations, a team manager is allowed to use a mobile phone in the dressing room area, but not in the dugout. The only person authorized to use electronic devices in the dugout is the team analyst, and only at a specific analyst table.

The report also mentioned that Bhinder, who has been part of the franchise since the first IPL season, should be well aware of the anti-corruption protocols. A senior official noted that he might face disciplinary measures, which could range from a warning to a potential match ban.

“It could be inadvertent, but there has to be some action since it amounts to a breach. Whether it will be a warning or a match ban will depend on the match referee’s and ACU’s reports. Based on that, the IPL Governing Council will take a call,” the official said.

Additionally, Bhinder may come under increased scrutiny after Sooryavanshi referred to him as his “local guardian” during the post-match presentation.

Previously, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi highlighted the incident on social media, questioning the presence of anti-corruption officials. He labeled it a “complete no-no” and called for immediate action.

“Having a mobile phone in the dugout is a complete no-no. Did this really happen? I hope not. If it did, then the IPL governing council needs to take immediate action,” he posted.

The BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy regarding communication devices in the dugout, considering any violation a serious offense.

The two BCCI anti-corruption managers assigned to the match will prepare a report for the Head of the ACSU. Possible repercussions for Bhinder may include fines or a temporary suspension from the PMOA. Rajasthan Royals will strive to minimize distractions as they gear up to face SunRisers Hyderabad in their next match on April 13.

Also read| Yuvraj Singh reveals his side of Lalit Modi’s Porsche story after iconic six sixes against England in 2007

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'Ban or suspension': BCCI breaks silence after Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder caught using phone in dugout
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