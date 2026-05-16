'Ban nonsense chit business': LSG pacer Akash Singh's celebration vs CSK ignites fresh controversy

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Singh has found himself at the centre of controversy after his celebration during the clash against Chennai Super Kings sparked strong reactions online. The incident drew criticism from fans, with some even urging the BCCI to step in over the gesture.

Ambati Rayudu didn’t hold back after seeing Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Singh’s chit celebration during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings. Akash, a left-arm quick bowled his first game of the season and picked up three wickets—Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Urvil Patel. After each wicket, he flashed a piece of paper to the crowd. At first, nobody could figure out what was written, but replays revealed it said: “#Akkionfire – Akash knows how to take wickets in a T20 game.”

A lot of former players weren’t impressed. Dale Steyn openly griped on social media, saying this chit thing needs to stop—that fans aren’t looking for it. Then Rayudu weighed in, calling it “rubbish” and “nonsense,” and even suggested the BCCI ban players from doing it. On ESPNcricinfo’s ‘T20 Timeout’ show, Rayudu joked, “I just want to know at what point today he thought, ‘hey, this will be awesome, like I’ll pull this out on TV, everybody will think I’m cool.’ Who are these friends who told him it’d be a great idea?”

Rayudu went on, “That’s just his way of manifesting or something. A lot of people won’t like it. I think they should ban this chit business—it’s absolute nonsense. I don’t think they’re supposed to bring chits anyway.”

Mitchell McClenaghan echoed Rayudu’s thoughts. He didn’t get why Akash was celebrating so loudly, considering it was just his first game of the season. “I’m actually flabbergasted,” McClenaghan said. “Putting your fingers up on your first real IPL match when we’ve only just learned your name? It’s like, jeez, how many haters do you have? You’ve played four games. I just find it fascinating.”

Akash explained his side, saying the note just motivated him. That’s all there was to it. “It just gives me motivation. There is no reason behind it. Whatever motivates me during the game, I’ll keep backing it,” he told the broadcaster.

On the field, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai by seven wickets, with Mitchell Marsh playing a stunning knock of 90 to seal their win.

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