BanIPL trends on Twitter after Team India's 2nd successive loss in T20 World Cup 2021

It seemed Team India haven't turned up at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and after two one-sided losses against Pakistan and New Zealand, Virat Kohli and co are on the brink of an early exit from the tournament. With two losses in two games, India will not just have to win their remaining three games with big margins, but also hope that a few other results go their way.

However, after two big defeats, the blame game has started and it's the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the firing line again. Has IPL become too much of importance for BCCI and the Indian cricketers? Surely not otherwise this team wouldn't have defeated Australia in Australia and England in England in Test matches, the longest format of the game.

However, it may be time to revamp the T20 side almost on the lines of how England did after the early exit from the ICC 2015 Cricket World Cup. IPL may have given India plenty to choose from, however, those pieces fit very well for their particular franchises, it won't guarantee performance at the national level unless the players play the brand of cricket required in the modern game and play a role, they might not be comfortable doing, otherwise in the IPL. Either they are too conservative or they just go for their shots from ball one.

Skipper Virat Kohli said that they weren't brave enough, and it was a bizarre performance, however, the fans started targeting IPL for India's failure to show up at the ICC events in recent times.

It is important to note, these players have been playing tirelessly in bio-bubbles since July and fatigue might have seeped in. After playing four Test matches in England, the players were in the UAE for the IPL in less than a week's time and IPL wasn't over and the World Cup started.

But, many desperate fans suggested that BCCI and Indian players are only interested in what gives them money and eyeballs as #BanIPL started trending and international T20 is not the priority. Here are some of the reactions:

