'Ball ka pata nahi, sar ghum gaya': Harbhajan Singh's hilarious reaction to a bowling action

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who will be returning to competitive cricket next month plying his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders has found many ways to keep himself and his fans entertained. The 40-year old found a new way to do so as he shared a video from a local tournament where the focus was on the bowler's action.

The said video showed the bowler, whose action had some resemblance to that of Harbhajan's, however, what threw everyone, including the batsman on the crease of was how many times the bowler rotated his arm before actually delivering the ball. The weird bowling action looked hilarious as the movement of the arm was very fast as he took revolutions one after the other in such a short-run up.

Harbhajan while sharing the video wrote, "Better version of me thank u @gagangujrals for sending me this ball pta nahi ghumegi ya nahi par ser ghoom gya (Don't know if the ball will turn, my head sure has)."

The bowler is Tanuj Pawar, who was playing in a local tournament in Delhi. The Mhaipalpur-resident plays both tennis and season ball tournaments for various clubs in Delhi.