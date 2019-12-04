'Bahut Badhiya': Throwback to when new Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai responded to Sachin Tendulkar quoting MS Dhoni

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will assume the duties of CEO of parent company Alphabet as co-founders of the internet giant, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, announced that they will be stepping down from day-to-day management of the company.

However, Chennai born Pichai got the opportunity to meet Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar back in July during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in the UK.

The two "masterminds" sat together to watch Team India take on hosts England where the "Men In Blue" ended up losing the match in the end.

After the match, Sachin took to Twitter and shared a photo of the two watching the game and captioning it, "Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai?".

To his post, Pichai replied with one of the most popular sayings of Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni.

His replay read, "As Mahi bhai would say, "Bahut Badhiya" Pleasure watching the game with you, brought back great memories, till next time"