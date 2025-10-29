NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download
How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water
From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026
Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'
IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra
Tejashwi Yadav's littering video sparks controversy ahead of Bihar Elections: Netizens ask, ‘How will he make Bihar clean?’
President Murmu poses with IAF pilot Shivangi Singh, shatters fake 'captured' during Operation Sindoor claim
Here’s what happens to your body if you completely eliminate rice, expert explains
Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's clip from this film goes viral, netizens say 'Vivek Oberoi bhi hota toh mazza aata'
'Baffling selection': Harshit Rana's inclusion over Arshdeep Singh in IND vs AUS T20I opener sparks debate online
CRICKET
Harshit Rana’s selection over Arshdeep Singh for the IND vs AUS 1st T20I has surprised many fans and experts. The move sparked heated debate on social media, with questions raised over India’s bowling balance and selection strategy ahead of the high-stakes series opener.
The team selection for the first T20 International between India and Australia at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday has ignited a fiery debate, with the decision to pick Harshit Rana ahead of the established T20 specialist Arshdeep Singh leaving fans and pundits perplexed. Despite Arshdeep Singh being India's highest-ever wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, the team management, led by coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, opted for a combination that prioritized batting depth. With frontline all-rounder Hardik Pandya unavailable, the move suggests a focus on shoring up the lower order.
Harshit Rana's recent performances, including a crucial late-order batting cameo in the preceding ODI series, are believed to have tipped the scales in his favor. Sources close to the team suggest Rana was included for his ability to contribute as a bowler and a useful batter at the number eight spot, allowing the team to play three specialist spinners—Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.
The decision has been met with immediate backlash. Former cricketers and a significant section of the fan base took to social media to express their shock at the omission of the left-arm pacer. Cricket commentator Shreevats Goswami called the move "baffling," while seasoned domestic campaigner Priyank Panchal questioned the logic of consistently benching a format's leading wicket-taker just months before a T20 World Cup.
Unless he hasn’t recovered I don’t see any reason to pick Harshit Rana before Arshdeep Singh. Baffling ! Also Rinku Singh not finding a place without doing anything wrong. Tough calls. #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND— Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) October 29, 2025
"The number of countries that'd leave their highest wicket taker in a format out of the XI so consistently... is very limited. Arshdeep deserves better treatment," Panchal wrote.
The number of countries that’d leave their highest wicket taker in a format out of the XI so consistently with a World Cup coming up in four months is very limited. Arshdeep deserves better treatment. #AUSvIND— Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) October 29, 2025
The selection highlights the team's ongoing search for balance and batting insurance, a strategy that appears to value a lower-order slogging ability over the proven death-bowling and swing skills of Arshdeep Singh. Whether this aggressive approach to team balance pays off remains to be seen, but for now, the debate over Arshdeep's snub continues to dominate cricket conversations.
Also read| IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join list topped by Arshdeep Singh