CRICKET

'Baffling selection': Harshit Rana's inclusion over Arshdeep Singh in IND vs AUS T20I opener sparks debate online

Harshit Rana’s selection over Arshdeep Singh for the IND vs AUS 1st T20I has surprised many fans and experts. The move sparked heated debate on social media, with questions raised over India’s bowling balance and selection strategy ahead of the high-stakes series opener.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 04:25 PM IST

'Baffling selection': Harshit Rana's inclusion over Arshdeep Singh in IND vs AUS T20I opener sparks debate online
The team selection for the first T20 International between India and Australia at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday has ignited a fiery debate, with the decision to pick Harshit Rana ahead of the established T20 specialist Arshdeep Singh leaving fans and pundits perplexed. Despite Arshdeep Singh being India's highest-ever wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, the team management, led by coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, opted for a combination that prioritized batting depth. With frontline all-rounder Hardik Pandya unavailable, the move suggests a focus on shoring up the lower order.

Harshit Rana's recent performances, including a crucial late-order batting cameo in the preceding ODI series, are believed to have tipped the scales in his favor. Sources close to the team suggest Rana was included for his ability to contribute as a bowler and a useful batter at the number eight spot, allowing the team to play three specialist spinners—Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

The decision has been met with immediate backlash. Former cricketers and a significant section of the fan base took to social media to express their shock at the omission of the left-arm pacer. Cricket commentator Shreevats Goswami called the move "baffling," while seasoned domestic campaigner Priyank Panchal questioned the logic of consistently benching a format's leading wicket-taker just months before a T20 World Cup.

"The number of countries that'd leave their highest wicket taker in a format out of the XI so consistently... is very limited. Arshdeep deserves better treatment," Panchal wrote.

The selection highlights the team's ongoing search for balance and batting insurance, a strategy that appears to value a lower-order slogging ability over the proven death-bowling and swing skills of Arshdeep Singh. Whether this aggressive approach to team balance pays off remains to be seen, but for now, the debate over Arshdeep's snub continues to dominate cricket conversations.

Also read| IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join list topped by Arshdeep Singh

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
