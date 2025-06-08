RCB has faced considerable backlash for holding victory celebrations just one day after their title win, which left local authorities and law enforcement with inadequate time to establish necessary security measures for such a large event.

Following their triumph in the IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bangalore made arrangements for a victory parade and a grand celebration outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, a tragic stampede occurred outside the stadium, resulting in the loss of 11 lives. In response, an FIR has been filed against RCB, and two officials from the Karnataka Cricket Association have resigned. Additionally, one individual has been arrested in connection with this incident. The RCB team finds itself in a difficult situation amidst these events. Consequently, the BCCI may consider significant actions regarding RCB's participation in IPL 2026.

An investigation is underway to determine who is accountable for the grave error during RCB's victory parade. This raises a critical question for the BCCI: if the RCB team is implicated in this incident, what course of action will they pursue? It is important to note that all IPL franchises operate as commercial entities, yet their involvement is governed by BCCI contracts, which encompass various clauses related to public safety.

Should investigators establish a direct connection between the RCB management and this serious oversight, the BCCI may be compelled to take substantial measures against RCB to ensure justice and uphold the integrity of the league.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Devajit Saikia mentioned that the board intends to implement measures to manage future post-championship celebrations in the IPL. Although the celebration was hosted by RCB as a private event, the BCCI is dedicated to ensuring that similar incidents do not occur again.

“At some stage BCCI will have to do something. We cannot be a silent spectator,” Saikia said.

“It was a private affair of RCB, but we at the BCCI are responsible for cricket in India, and we will try to ensure such incidents do not recur in future,” he added.

On Tuesday, RCB secured their first title by defeating Punjab Kings, leading to immense joy among the team and fans in Bangalore. However, the following day, as the team returned to Bangalore to celebrate with their supporters, the festive atmosphere quickly turned somber. A sudden stampede occurred due to the gathering of thousands of people, resulting in 11 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Also read| 'If RCB had won in first few years, there would...': Sunil Gavaskar's blunt take on tragic Bengaluru stampede