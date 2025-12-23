Bad news for Virat Kohli fans as star batter is set to play Vijay Hazare Trophy matches behind closed doors

If you are awaiting to watch Virat Kohli live playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, then a piece of bad news has arrived for all his fans. Know more about it here.

A piece of bad news has arrived for Virat Kohli fans, who were expecting to watch him play in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). Kohli will be seen playing Delhi's inaugural VHT game against Andhra on Wednesday, December 24. But fans won't be able to watch their favourite star play at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as the Karnataka government has decided to hold the match behind closed doors, citing security concerns.

Not only this, BCCI's Centre of Excellence is being considered as an alternative venue, if police permission isn't granted for Chinnaswamy. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had initially proposed to open two stands for the matches at the iconic venue, which could have accommodated 2,000 to 3,000 spectators.

But this proposal was rejected due to security concerns and compliance issues, and to prevent chaos around the venue, given the popularity of the players participating.

For those unversed, a stampede incident occurred during the victory celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s maiden IPL win in June this year, following which the venue was deemed 'unfit for large-scale events'.

The iconic venue has not hosted any major cricket match since the stampede incident, which took 11 lives and left several injured. Meanwhile, players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, and Navdeep Saini will be seen playing for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Pant has been appointed as the captain of the side. Kohli is expected to feature in three matches, first against Andhra on December 24, second with Gujarat on December 26, and a match against Railways on January 6.