Bad news for Team India as South Africa add star pacer to squad before second Test in Guwahati, his name is...

CRICKET
Ahead of the second and final Test match in the 2-match series against India, South Africa added their star pacer to the squad, who missed the Kolkata Test.
A piece of bad news has surfaced for Shubman Gill-led Team India as the Proteas have added Lungi Ngidi to their squad for the second Test match, scheduled to be played in Guwahati's Baraspara Cricket Stadium. In the first match, South Africa defeated India despite scoring low runs in both innings and won the game by 30 runs.
Ahead of the Kolkata Test, lead pacer Kagiso Rabada was ruled out on the day of the match due to injury concerns. Now, the team's management has brought Ngidi to balance the side. However, inclusion of Ngidi should not be a point of concern if his past records are considered.
So far, Ngidi has played just one Test on Indian soil, and in that game, he went wicketless, conceding 83 runs. Interestingly, India is the only country where Ngidi has played a Test match and hasn't taken any wickets. However, his overall Test records should be taken seriously by the home side.
Meanwhile, Indian skipper Shubman Gill was also injured during the first game in Kolkata, and the team management has yet to decide on his participation in the next match.
Temba Bavuma (C)
Corbin Bosch
Dewald Brevis
Tony de Zorzi
Zubayr Hamza
Simon Harmer
Marco Jansen
Keshav Maharaj
Aiden Markram
Wiaan Mulder
Senuran Muthusamy
Kagiso Rabada
Ryan Rickelton
Tristan Stubbs
Kyle Verreynne
Lungi Ngidi