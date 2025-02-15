Rohit Sharma has seen a decline in support from fans, with many calling for the T20 World Cup-winning captain to retire.

One of the main reasons India decided against including Jasprit Bumrah in the Champions Trophy 2025 was his potential as a future Test captain. BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, faced a tough choice when the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical team, led by Nitin Patel, left the final decision about Bumrah's participation in the tournament up to him. Even though the NCA confirmed that Bumrah's latest scan results were clear, the top-ranked pacer had not yet returned to full bowling practice. With the Champions Trophy just a week away, the selectors and team management chose to play it safe.

The choice to protect Bumrah wasn't just about his outstanding abilities as a fast bowler—though he is certainly among the best in all formats—but also about his potential as a leader. The BCCI has effectively indicated that Bumrah is set to be India's next Test captain.

Reports from news agency PTI suggest that current India captain Rohit Sharma is unlikely to participate in future Test matches, clearing the path for Bumrah to take on leadership duties starting with the England tour planned for June-July this year.

"It is understood that the main bone of contention was that Bumrah is yet to start bowling full tilt and those in the know of things said that it is very difficult to get match-fit in such a short time.

“Rather, he can come back for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and then lead India in England as Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be picked for Tests again,” PTI wrote.

Jasprit Bumrah has captained the Indian cricket team three times so far, each time stepping in for Rohit Sharma. His first stint was during the fifth and final Test against England in Birmingham in 2022, when Rohit was out due to Covid. Although India lost that match, Bumrah showed promising leadership skills. His next chance came in Australia, where Rohit was absent for the birth of his second child. Bumrah's outstanding bowling in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth helped India secure a victory, which turned out to be the only win for the team in a disappointing series.

Bumrah took on the captaincy again when Rohit chose to sit out the final Test in Sydney. Unfortunately, after bowling just 10 overs, Bumrah got injured, leading to India's loss and a series defeat of 1-3.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma had a tough year in Test cricket in 2024, averaging less than 25 and recording more single-digit scores. Following his success in the T20 World Cup, his performance in Test matches has dropped significantly. In his last eight Tests, the seasoned batsman managed only 164 runs at an average of 10.9.

Additionally, India lost all six Tests under Rohit's captaincy from late 2024 to early 2025, including a historic home whitewash against New Zealand and three Test losses in Australia. Rohit's scores during this time were particularly low.

Despite Rohit stating that he has no plans to retire from any format, talks with the board about the future seem to be in progress. With Rohit turning 38 in April and nearing 40 by the next World Test Championship final, selectors are considering permanent captaincy options due to his declining form.

Also read| 27 bags, 17 bats: India star carried 250 kg luggage to Australia, BCCI paid in lakhs; other players got influenced