A piece of bad news has arrived for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who were expecting a grand victory parade in Bengaluru. Check out what the local police have said.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans have been on cloud nine since Tuesday evening after their team clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on June 3, defeating the Punjab Kings by 6 runs. Ever since RCB lifted the IPL 2025 trophy, fans of the franchise across India have been celebrating on the streets and with fireworks. To add to the celebrations, RCB management announced a grand open bus victory parade on Wednesday, which has now been cancelled. Yes, you read it right. But why?

RCB Victory parade cancelled

Thousands of fans were geared up to line the streets for the open-top bus procession from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the local police have now clarified that there will be no public roadshow due to logistical and security constraints.

RCB will instead participate in a felicitation ceremony at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, starting at 5 pm. In the latest traffic advisory, the police have advised the public to avoid the Central Business District (CBD) area from 3 pm to 8 pm. People have been asked to commute with public transport options, and the metro.

Meanwhile, the victorious RCB team is also expected to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha around 4 pm, following which they will head to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

List of places with traffic restrictions:

Ambedkar Veedi

Cubbon Road

MG Road

Queens Road

Kasturaba Road