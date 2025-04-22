Rajasthan Royals are already struggling with their performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 and now they have suffered another blow in the middle of the season.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), winner of the inaugural IPL edition, is currently struggling in this season and are one of the bottom teams in the Points Table. Amid this struggle, they suffered another blow as their skipper, Sanju Samson, is set to miss the upcoming clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday. This will be the second consecutive fixture that Sanju Samson will miss for Rajasthan due to a side injury he sustained during Super Over against Delhi Capitals (DC) last week.

Sanju Samson to miss another game

Rajasthan Royals released a statement providing an update on Samson's health condition, confirming that he is undergoing rehabilitation and will not travel to Bengaluru. ''Samson is currently undergoing recovery and will remain at the team's home base (Jaipur) with select RR medical staff. As part of his ongoing rehab process, he will not travel to Bangalore for the upcoming match against RCB. The team management is monitoring his progress closely and will take a game-by-game approach regarding his return to action," ESPNcricinfo reported, quoting RR's statement.

Who will lead Rajasthan Royals in upcoming match?

Like before, when Sanju Samson missed the first three games of IPL 2025, recovering from a finger injury, Riyan Parag led the Rajasthan side. However, RR emerged victorious in just one game out of the opening three fixtures. Parag returned to lead Rajasthan against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which turned out to be a nail-biter. LSG won the game by 2 runs on the last ball of the contest.